CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 185.4% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 713,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after acquiring an additional 463,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAL. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.