CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 182 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,158,000 after purchasing an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $146,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after purchasing an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after purchasing an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after purchasing an additional 390,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. DA Davidson increased their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,550,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 810 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.22, for a total value of $260,998.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,657. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W opened at $301.01 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.80 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.74.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

