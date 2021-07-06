CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 175,943 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,943 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

