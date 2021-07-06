CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 368 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Truist lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.47.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

