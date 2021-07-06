CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,247,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Denison Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Denison Mines by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,608,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,893 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,924,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 6,404,862 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 2,252.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,105,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 2,973,357 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Denison Mines by 808.6% in the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 2,039,720 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

DNN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.43.

DNN stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

