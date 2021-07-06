CIBC Increases Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target to C$39.00

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price upped by CIBC to C$39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITP. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group to C$38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.78.

TSE ITP opened at C$28.46 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of C$11.63 and a 1 year high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.34.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Senior Officer Douglas Nalette sold 16,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.75, for a total transaction of C$478,434.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,041,711.45.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

