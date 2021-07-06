CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$131.00 price objective on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$119.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$129.75.

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$121.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$89.90 and a 52 week high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.5299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at C$86,568.75. Insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936 in the last 90 days.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

