Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $36.38 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

