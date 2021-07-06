Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $382.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $382.71.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $383.50 on Friday. Cintas has a 52-week low of $261.65 and a 52-week high of $384.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

