Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

