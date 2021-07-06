Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,576 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 143,588 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIDS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $760,263 over the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

