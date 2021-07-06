Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,435 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Boise Cascade worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at about $20,011,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,506,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

