Citigroup Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPI opened at $159.50 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

