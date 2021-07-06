Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,274 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in América Móvil during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Equities analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

