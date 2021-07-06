Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,576.49. 30,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,576.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,433.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

