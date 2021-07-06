Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 194 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $303.37. 40,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,555. The stock has a market cap of $192.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.40. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $305.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

