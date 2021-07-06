Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,912 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after acquiring an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.38. 37,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,665. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.35.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,497 shares of company stock worth $17,207,040 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.