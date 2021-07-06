Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 257 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

Facebook stock traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.27. 425,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.12. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.14. The company has a market capitalization of $993.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $26,965,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

