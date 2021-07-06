Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 178 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.75. The stock had a trading volume of 76,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,704. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

