Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,948,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,983,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.70. The company had a trading volume of 315,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $311.89 and a fifty-two week high of $435.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

