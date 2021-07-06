Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,970 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,660,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $608,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,069,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,014,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $74.52. 1,542,568 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.70.

