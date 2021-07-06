Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:CSH traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 115.40 ($1.51). The company had a trading volume of 1,591,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,286. Civitas Social Housing has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39. The company has a market cap of £718.32 million and a PE ratio of 18.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

