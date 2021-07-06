CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $16.46

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $16.94. CleanSpark shares last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 3,412 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Sunday, April 25th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $555.59 million, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CleanSpark by 22,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.