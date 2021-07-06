Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,438 ($18.79).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Saturday, June 12th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group stock traded down GBX 26 ($0.34) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,953. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 21.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,588.56. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.