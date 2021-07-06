CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CMC Materials by 138.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.16. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

