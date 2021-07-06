Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,636.67 ($34.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, with a total value of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22). Insiders purchased a total of 944 shares of company stock worth $2,407,421 over the last 90 days.

LON:CCH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,631 ($34.37). 67,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,585.36. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,694 ($35.20). The firm has a market cap of £9.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

