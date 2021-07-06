Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 129,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

