Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $57.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cohu by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89. Cohu has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

