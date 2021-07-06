Colony Capital Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Colony Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,019.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,875. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 17,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,117. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

