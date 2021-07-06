Colony Capital Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Colony Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,817. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 5.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 91,390 shares of company stock worth $3,163,783 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

