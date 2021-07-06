Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 72.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the first quarter worth $66,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. Analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

