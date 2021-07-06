Colony Capital Inc. Sells 27,250 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Colony Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,250 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 0.6% of Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $8,725,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.86. 12,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,988. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

