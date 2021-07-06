Colony Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Colony Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,889 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for about 2.1% of Colony Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.61. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

