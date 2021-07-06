Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE STK opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.19. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $36.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $221,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $233,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 69,108 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

