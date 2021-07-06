Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $24,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $7,821,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.30 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

