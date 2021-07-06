Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

Equities research analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CMLEF opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.43. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $8.76.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.