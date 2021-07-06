Cominar REIT’s (CUF.UN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 137,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.28. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

