Cominar REIT’s (CUF.UN) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CUF.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 137,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.28. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.77 and a 12-month high of C$11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.22.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

