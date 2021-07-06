Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the May 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

CMC stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after buying an additional 4,813,741 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

