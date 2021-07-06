Comparing PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27% ThredUp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PC Connection and ThredUp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.46 $55.76 million $2.15 21.20 ThredUp $186.01 million 13.59 -$47.88 million N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PC Connection and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00 ThredUp 0 1 7 0 2.88

PC Connection presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. ThredUp has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential downside of 12.18%. Given PC Connection’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PC Connection is more favorable than ThredUp.

Summary

PC Connection beats ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

