ContentBox Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.05 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $20,749.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

