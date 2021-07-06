Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $175.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of CLR traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -37.61%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after buying an additional 1,129,084 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,746,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,260,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.