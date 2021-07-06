Contrasting Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) & Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherent and Akoya Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.23 billion 5.23 -$414.14 million $1.44 181.79 Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 16.14 -$16.71 million N/A N/A

Akoya Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coherent and Akoya Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 7 0 0 2.00 Akoya Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Coherent currently has a consensus target price of $170.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.06%. Akoya Biosciences has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.14%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Coherent.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -12.10% 6.24% 3.07% Akoya Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akoya Biosciences beats Coherent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used for applications in microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

