Contrasting NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) & Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NextSource Materials and Fortuna Silver Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -654.29% Fortuna Silver Mines 15.02% 8.55% 6.04%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextSource Materials and Fortuna Silver Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43

Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus price target of $9.79, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and Fortuna Silver Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Fortuna Silver Mines $278.97 million 3.64 $21.55 million $0.17 32.24

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

