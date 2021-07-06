Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.47

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 1276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.