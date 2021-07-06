Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $401.00.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $398.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,274. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $401.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

