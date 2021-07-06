Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-$163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.140 EPS.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $265.04 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.24. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $395.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $299.63.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,436.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,942 shares of company stock worth $29,852,067. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

