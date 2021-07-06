Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,563 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.