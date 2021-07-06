Credit Suisse AG Has $6.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 206.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $270.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.25 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

