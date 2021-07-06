Credit Suisse AG Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Post worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of POST stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.55. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.