Credit Suisse AG Has $8.08 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of CMC Materials worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

CMC Materials stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.12. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

